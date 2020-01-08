Donegal Senator says that commemoration of RIC needs to be cancelled rather than deferred

The planned commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary has said that the event needs to be cancelled, a Donegal Senator has said.

Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said: "Deferring this is a step in the right direction, but it's not enough. This event needs to be cancelled."

The Government has deferred an event that planned to commemorate the place of the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police in Irish history https://t.co/f9ijzNyQgH — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 7, 2020

Senator Mac Lochlainn said:"Over the past number of days we have gotten a flavour of the extent of Fine Gael's revisionism, during which they have repeatedly defended their decision to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC), the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP) and by extension, the RIC Reserve Force, the notorious Black and Tans."

Mr Mac Lochlainn said that these forces were part of the British apparatus of occupation from the 1800s and the Great Famine through to the mass evictions and the Land Leagues through to the 1913 Workers Lock Out and through to the 1916 rising and beyond.

"They acted to suppress the democratic demand for independence as expressed overwhelming by the people in the 1918 General Election. For any Irish government to advocate commemorating these organisations is shameful and it has rightly drawn widespread outrage and opposition."



