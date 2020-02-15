Busy Donegal road due to close as efforts are made to facilitate the recovery of an overturned lorry

Contact
The N14 road between Ballyleckey Crossroads and Murlog junction will close on Sunday between 10am and 6pm to facilitate the recovery of a overturned lorry.
The N14 travels from Strabane to Letterkenny.
Diversions will be in place.
