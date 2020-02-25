Gardaí issue an appeal following fatal road traffic collision in Donegal

Gardaí in Buncrana are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on February 21 between 5.15pm and 5.30pm at Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

An 11-year-old boy passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The collision occurred in Tullyarvan, locals would know the road as being the road in front of The Woods estate on the way to

Slavery.

The 11-year-old boy in question was walking with his friend from the direction of the Doonwood estate in the direction of Slavery when the collision occurred.

The van involved in the collision was a dark blue Ford Transit, with the partial registration 05 DL, which was travelling from the direction of Slavery towards town.

The weather was poor at the time, very wet and darkness had started to fall.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen the two young boys walking or who may have met the van in question on that stretch of road to contact them.

If anyone was on the road in question between 5pm and 5.30pm particularly anyone who had camera footage then please contact gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.