Man brought to hospital following alleged early morning assault in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí at scene of serious road traffic collision in Monaghan
A man was brought to hospital after it is understood he was assaulted by three youths in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ballybofey.
The incident occurred on the main street beside the Chinese restaurant at around 2.25am.
The youths fled the scene following the alleged assault.
The man received facial injuries and was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have footage of the event to call them.
You can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or 1800 666 111.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured with Emer Barry, programme executive with SEAI, was from left: Petra Bodnar, Csenge Bodnár, and Seana McGarry Picture: Keith Arkins
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.