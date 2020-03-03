Man brought to hospital following alleged early morning assault in Donegal

A man was brought to hospital after it is understood he was assaulted by three youths in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ballybofey.

The incident occurred on the main street beside the Chinese restaurant at around 2.25am.

The youths fled the scene following the alleged assault.

The man received facial injuries and was subsequently brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may have footage of the event to call them.

You can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or 1800 666 111.