The occupants of a Donegal home watched as two men smashed the windows of their car with metal bars

The occupants of a Lifford home observed two males smashing the windows of their car with what is understood to be metal bars on Wednesday, March 4.

The incident took place at Beechwood Grove, Lifford.

Those who carried out the incident of criminal damage were wearing hoodies and left the scene in a black Audi car.

The car had a northern registration.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to the incident.

People can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.