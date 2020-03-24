Donegal gardaí appeal for information following theft of vehicle

Gardaí received a report this morning of the theft of a Black Toyota Landcruiser.

The vehicle has a short wheel-base and is similar to the one in picture.

The registration number of the Landcruiser is 99 DL 6606. It was taken from the Drumkeen area.

Please contact gardaí in Letterkenny if you happen to see this jeep or if you have any information that may assist gardaí. The number for Letterkenny Garda Station is 074 91 67100.

You can also call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.