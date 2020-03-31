Gardaí launch an appeal to anyone who may have seen stolen car on the road last weekend to contact them

Brazen thieves broken into a Lifford home and stole the occupant's car keys and his iPhone 11.

The car, a white Seat Leon, was later found burnt out in Ballindrait.

The man of the home was upstairs when he heard a loud bang. He came downstairs and found his car was being stolen.

The incident took place at Rosgier between midnight and 12.30 on Friday night last, March 27.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have seen this car on the road at that time or may have dash-cam footage to contact them at Letterkenny at 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.