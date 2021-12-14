Fence substantially damaged by fence in Manorcunningham

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where substantial damage was done to a fence in the Manorcunningham area.
Garda Gráinne Doherty said damage was done to the fence at Railway View, Drumcairn, Manorcunningham between 9am and mid day on Saturday, December 11.
"A fence had been recently erected on land at that location and substantial damage was caused to the fence by what is believed to be possibly a tractor an agricultural vehicle," she said.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area who have witnessed the incident to call gardaí in Letterkenny on 91 67 100.
Cllr Jack Murray says a letter from Cllr Martin Harley about ‘bullying and abuse and abusive language’ is ‘a very serious allegation’
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.