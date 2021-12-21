Gardaí investigate incidents of criminal damage

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of criminal damage which occurred in east Donegal on Sunday, December 19 between 12.30am and 10am.
A window was broken on a property on Main Street, Killygordon and a window was also broken on a property on Main Street, Convoy.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai in Letterkenny on 074 91 67 100.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.