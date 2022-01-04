Donegal Garda appeal for information relating to fatal St Johnston crash

Investigations are continuing into a fatal crash in St Johnston last week which claimed the life of Patrick Dooher,28, of Porthall.
On Thursday, December 30, at around 9pm two vehicles collided in the Dundee area on the R236.
A woman was also badly injured during the crash.
Gardai Niall Maguire is appealing to anyone with information of who may have dash-cam to contact gardaí in Letterkenny.
Garda Maguire said they were appealing for witnesses who may have seen the cars directly before the collision to come forward and assist them with their inquiries.
You can contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
