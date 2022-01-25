Search

25 Jan 2022

'Unbelievable': Judge's disbelief at drifting 'phenomenon' in Donegal

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:17 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A District Court judge has branded ‘extraordinary’ the ‘phenomenon’ of the drifting of cars on public roads in Donegal.

Judge Deirdre Gearty was speaking in the case of Raphoe man Wilson Craig.

At Letterkenny District Court, Craig (19), of Drumfad, Raphoe, appeared charged with an incident at Raymoghey on October 20, 2021.

At 11pm, Gardaí were on patrol on the dual carriageway. Officers observed a black Lexus going around the roundabout in a sideways manner, skidding as the wheels ‘drifted sideways’, Sergeant Jim Collins told the court.

The car left the roundabout but came to an immediate stop when Gardaí signalled.

Craig had no previous convictions and was fully apologetic the court heard.

“Unbelievable,” remarked Judge Gearty. “It’s extraordinary.

“I’m curious. Is it testing the car, testing the roundabout or his own driving skills? Do you show off to someone that you’re able to do this manoeuvre?

Solicitor for Craig, Mr Donough Cleary said that these types of incidents were a ‘phenomenon that has taken off, such that there is a facility for this impulse nearby’.

“This has brought home some home truths to him,” Mr Cleary said.

“He received a fairly frosty reception from his parents, who are upstanding members of of the community.

“This was not a high-speed manoeuvre. The car was disposed of days later and he now drives in a more conventional manner.”

Mr Clearly said his client is an apprentice electrician and added that there was no-one else in the vicinity.

Craig was fined €250 for careless driving, a charge reduced from one of dangerous driving, and given six months to pay.

“I can’t understand it on any level,” Judge Gearty said,

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media