Calls made for new Government to deliver a fully funded Mica Redress Scheme

The next Government must finally deliver a fully funded Mica Redress Scheme for the thousands of affected families across Donegal, a local Senator said.

Donegal Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn also stated that the next Minister for Finance must insist that the Banks and financial institutions step up to the plate to support these families with the 10% contribution that they are being asked to make towards the cost of restoration works on their homes.

He was speaking after his colleague and Sinn Féin spokesperson, Pearse Doherty received a response from the Central Bank outlining that they could not force Banks or financial institutions to do so.

Election candidate, Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “These families have waited so long for a redress scheme that would allow them to make their homes safe. This scheme should have been announced at the last meeting of the cabinet as we have been told for months now that the only delay is the Attorney General’s office signing of on the proposed scheme.

"The next government needs to commit to a fully funded scheme and the next Minister for Finance needs to ensure that the Banks and financial institutions step up the the plate on supporting families with the 10% contribution.

"I know from speaking to a large number of families that they will struggle with finding this funding. No family can be left behind and with the outgoing Minister for Finance and now the Central Bank wiping their hands of responsibility, the next government and Minister needs to act straight away.

"If Sinn Féin are in the next government, I commit to this happening.”