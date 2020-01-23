Election candidate makes pledge on new bridge between Leitrim and Donegal

A general election candidate for Sligo-Leitrim Shane Ellis says he will pursue a new bridge linking Kinlough and Bundoran if his party is elected to government.

Fianna Fáil candidate Shane Ellis said he has been campaigning for a new bridge saying the bridge is at capacity and in need of an upgrade.

“The redevelopment of Lennox Bridge is needed for the communities in Kinlough and Bundoran. Lennox Bridge as it exists now is not fit for purpose. It is a major accident blackspot and has a significant number of users, far too many than the bridge can accommodate. The stop-go system in use at the moment is not workable with the number of vehicles using the bridge.

“A new two-lane bridge is required in this location. This will reduce commuting times and provide a safer link between both towns.

“The north west has been let down by this Dublin centric Fine Gael government. I will make it a priority of mine to pursue this project if Fianna Fáil is elected to government,” he said.