Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Thomas Pringle campaign launch to set out a manifesto for Donegal

Independent candidate to launch campaign

Thomas Pringle campaign launch to set out a manifesto for Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Independent candidate for Donegal Thomas Pringle is to launch his campaign on Friday night where he will also launch is manifesto titled 'For Donegal. For the People'.

MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan will be hosting the launch of the campaign and manifesto at 9pm at the Tara Hotel, Killybegs.

Speaking ahead of the launch The Killybegs-based candidate said: “My manifesto is responding to real issues from real people as they experience them. It’s an independent perspective I believe is missing from mainstream politics. I want to put that front and centre in policies for the people of Donegal.

“It addresses the unique challenges facing Donegal including years of neglect by Dublin-centric Governments and by the two-party system which continues to suffocate people in rural Ireland.

 “Much of the manifestos put out by parties during this election campaign focuses on Ireland as a whole, not specifically on Donegal. The extent of economic disadvantage we experience in our county warrants a manifesto for Donegal itself, which sets out the priority issues and solutions to pursue in the next Dáil. Something that delivers for the people and for Donegal.

 “To date I have seen very little of this coming from political parties and what they will do specifically for Donegal. They fail to acknowledge that Donegal will need Donegal-led solutions, different to the ones addressing national issues that dominate much of their campaign material.

 “This is a failure by those parties and candidates to represent the needs of people and communities on the ground in Donegal and reveals their lack of focus on grassroots issues. 

 “I am proud to say this document is a project born out of my partnership with communities, community activists and organisations I’ve worked alongside with during my time as a public representative. To be as inclusive as possible to people with disabilities, I have ensured that the document was compiled and formatted in accordance with guidance on accessibility issued by the National Disability Authority and it will be available on my website after the launch,” he said. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie