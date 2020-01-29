Calls for positive discrimination towards North West given warm welcome

Sinn Féin TD and Sligo/Leitrim/Sth Donegal and Nth Roscommon Martin Kenny TD has welcomed calls for positive discrimination towards North West.

The report from the Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA) said that health, infrastructures and education in the West and North West need a policy of “positive discrimination” following years of neglect.

Martin Kenny said: “I have long be saying, and indeed campaigning of the issue of the need for targeted investment for the West and North West region.

“Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal have suffered decades on indifference from successive Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil governments.

“This has resulted in mass emigration, high unemployment, business closures and a dearth of public service provision in these counties. “The North West has suffered disproportionately in economic bad times but also failed to share in the prosperity of economic upturns.

“This stems from a attitude and approach by government and agencies of the state which focuses investment, planning and infrastructure heavily on the east of the country.

“There is no other word for this but discrimination. Discriminations against specific counties and discrimination against our own citizens.

“I welcome the report from the NWRA and the manner in which they have exposed the huge levels of inequality in this region.

“The NWRA describes a “two-speed” economy which has developed here and this is what must change.

“I welcome the reports call for ‘positive discrimination’ to address the deficit.

“Now is the time to positively address the future of rural Ireland and take the necessary measures to revive or rural towns, villages and communities.

“Rural Ireland and the North West needs a level playing field, but this will not happen if we continue to return governments dominated by the same old parties who have failed rural Ireland."