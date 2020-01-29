Donegal election candidates to face test at INTO event

The Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) has invited general election candidates to attend a hustings event to discuss the major issues facing primary education in the county.

The event is taking place at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny this Friday, January 31.

All 13 candidates have been invited to the event and teachers and parents are encouraged to intend and put questions to the candidates, INTO Central Executive Committee representative for Donegal and Leitrim Áine McGinley said.

“It is just to get as many candidates together so they can answer questions about how they are going to help primary education,” she said.

The event is being held in Donegal because it is the constituency of Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh, she added. Minister McHugh is expected to attend the event.

‘Not enough focus’

While there has been a lot of emphasis on health and housing, there has not been enough focus on education in the election campaign, she said.

“Teachers will be there and parents can come and ask the candidates how they will prioritise primary education going forward,” she said.

“There will be questions put to the candidates from the floor and we want to see if they are elected how they will prioritise primary education,” she said.



Class sizes

“The main issue is class sizes. The majority of children are educated in classes above 30 and we are trying to reduce that to 20, which is the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average.

“Children perform better in smaller classes and that is important for giving them a good start.”The event take will take place from 8pm to 9.30pm.