Count underway in South Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim

The count is underway at the Sligo Park Hotel for the Sligo Leitrim constituency that includes south Donegal.

Deputy returning officer Pariac O'Grady declared the count open at 9.00am, starting with verification of the ballot papers. But with 19 candidates, it is likely to be late into the day before any candidate is declared.

Indeed, it is likely to be late Monday evening before there is any chance of the count concluding.