Early indications from Inishowen and part of Letterkenny as boxes continue to open in the Aura

Boxes continue to be opened at the Aura Centre in Letterkenny and votes continue to be tallied.

Early indications for Inishowen and part of Letterkenny are as follows:

Casey Peter: NSP 2.7%

Doherty Pearse: SF 12.7%

Gallagher 'the Cope' Gallagher Pat: FF 1.5%

Harley Martin: FG 0.9%

MacLochlainn Padraig: SF 39.2%

McConalogue Charlie: FF 24.1%

McConnell Niall: NSP 1.0%

McGuinness Arthur Desmond: NSP o.1%

McHugh Joe: FG 9.7%

O Donnell John: NSP 2.8%

Pringle Thomas: NSP 1.5%

Sweeeney Mary T: Aontú 2.9%

White Michael: Greens 2.5%