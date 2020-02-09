Inishowen tally figures - MacLochlainn takes almost 40% of the vote

Contact
Staff pictured at the count centre in Letterkenny
Padraig MacLochlainn looks to have polled very strongly in Inishowen with Charlie McConalogue, well over 2,000 votes behind, according to the latest tally figures.
The Inishowen boxes have all been opened and the figures are pointed to a good day for MacLochlainn and Sinn Fein.
The sorting of boxes in the count centre in Letterkenny is continuing and boxes in the Laghey area were being opened a short time ago.
In Inishowen, the tally figures indicate that Padraig MacLochlainn (SF) has taken 7,306 votes (39.6%).
McConalogue (FF) has taken 5,080 votes (27.6%) and Pearse Doherty (SF) is next with 2,288 votes (12.4%).
The tally figures in Inishowen have Joe McHugh (FG) at 1,485 votes (8.1%).
The full list of tally figures for Inishowen are as follows:
Peter Casey (Ind) - 546 (3.0%)
Pearse Doherty (SF) - 2,288 (12.4%)
Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF) 136 (0.7%)
Martin Harley (FG) 139 (0.8%)
Padraig MacLochlainn (SF) 7,306 (39.6%)
Charlie McConalogue (FF) 5,080 (27.6%)
Niall McConnell (Ind) 179 (1.0%)
Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 43 (0.2%)
Joe McHugh (FG) 1,485 (8.1%)
John O'Donnell (Ind) 125 (0.7%)
Thomas Pringle (Ind) 227 (1.2%)
Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 421 (2.3%)
Michael White (G) 463 (2.5%).
