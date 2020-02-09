Letterkenny tally - Figures very strong for Sinn Féin; Pat the Cope Gallagher struggling

The tally figures have been completed for the Letterkenny boxes and once again, the figures appear to be very strong for Sinn Fein.

Between them, Padraig MacLochlainn (23.4%) and Pearse Doherty (18.7%) have taken around 42% of the vote here.

Pat the Cope Gallagher (FF) will have been hoping to poll well in Letterkenny, but the tally figures have him at just 4.6% of the vote whilehis party colleague Charlie McConalogue is at 10.7%.

John O'Donnell (Ind) has taken 10.9% of the vote according to the tally figures while Letterkenny candidate Mary T Sweeney (Aon) has polled 5.8%.

Here's how the candidates polled in Letterkenny according to the tally figures:

Peter Casey (Ind) 177 (1.4%)

Pearse Doherty (SF) 2,425 (18.7%)

Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher (FF) 600 (4.6%)

Martin Harley (FG) 147 (1.1%)

Padraig MacLochlainn (SF) 3,030 (23.4%)

Charlie McConalogue (FF) 1,383 (10.7%)

Niall McConnell (Ind) 87 (0.7%)

Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 8 (0.1%)

Joe McHugh (FG) 2,041 (15.7%)

John O'Donnell (Ind) 1,415 (10.9%)

Thomas Pringle (Ind) 430 (3.3%)

Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 756 (5.8%)

Michael White (Green) 472 (3.6%)