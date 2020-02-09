Donegal area tally figures - slight drop in support for Pringle

Contact
The sorting of votes is continuing in Letterkenny PICTURE GERALDINE DIVER
The tally figures for the Donegal area are showing strong support for outgoing TD Thomas Pringle who has taken over 31% of the vote here.
It's a good performance from Pringle, but interestingly, it's down on his 2016 figure when he polled 35.7% of the vote.
Once again, Sinn Féin have polled well with Pearse Doherty taking 28.1% of the share in the Donegal area according to the tallies.
Like Pringle, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher's percentage vote appears to have dropped slightly. He polled 14.7% compared to 18.4% in 2016.
The Donegal Area includes places like Barnesmore, Bruckless, Carrick, Donegal town, Dunkineely, Frosses, Kilcar, Killybegs, Laghey, Moutcharles, Pettigo.
The tally figures for the Donegal area are:
Peter Casey (Ind) 104 (1.0%)
Pearse Doherty (SF) 2,860 (28.1%)
Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 1,492 (14.7%)
Martin Harley (FG) 811 (8.0%)
Padraig MacLochlainn (SF) 259 (2.5%)
Charlie McConalogue (FF) 235 (2.3%)
Niall McConnell (Ind) 56 (0.5%)
Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 1 (0.0%)
Joe McHugh (FG) 753 (7.4%)
John O'Donnell (Ind) 64 (0.6%)
Thomas Pringle (Ind) 3,182 (31.2%)
Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 203 (2.0%)
Michael White (Greens) 163 (1.6%)
