Donegal area tally figures - slight drop in support for Pringle

The tally figures for the Donegal area are showing strong support for outgoing TD Thomas Pringle who has taken over 31% of the vote here.

It's a good performance from Pringle, but interestingly, it's down on his 2016 figure when he polled 35.7% of the vote.

Once again, Sinn Féin have polled well with Pearse Doherty taking 28.1% of the share in the Donegal area according to the tallies.

Like Pringle, Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher's percentage vote appears to have dropped slightly. He polled 14.7% compared to 18.4% in 2016.

The Donegal Area includes places like Barnesmore, Bruckless, Carrick, Donegal town, Dunkineely, Frosses, Kilcar, Killybegs, Laghey, Moutcharles, Pettigo.

The tally figures for the Donegal area are:

Peter Casey (Ind) 104 (1.0%)

Pearse Doherty (SF) 2,860 (28.1%)

Pat The Cope Gallagher (FF) 1,492 (14.7%)

Martin Harley (FG) 811 (8.0%)

Padraig MacLochlainn (SF) 259 (2.5%)

Charlie McConalogue (FF) 235 (2.3%)

Niall McConnell (Ind) 56 (0.5%)

Arthur McGuinness (Ind) 1 (0.0%)

Joe McHugh (FG) 753 (7.4%)

John O'Donnell (Ind) 64 (0.6%)

Thomas Pringle (Ind) 3,182 (31.2%)

Mary T Sweeney (Aon) 203 (2.0%)

Michael White (Greens) 163 (1.6%)