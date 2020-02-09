GE2020 - Landslide victory for Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny has claimed the first seat in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.

First count results were announced in the Sligo Park Hotel at 8.45pm.

Kenny comfortably exceed the quota of 12,137 with 15,035 votes. His surplus of 2,898 will now be distributed.

The count will continue tomorrow, with the official declaration for the constituency expected late Monday evening.

In the running for the remaining three seats are Marc MacSharry (FF) with 7,004 votes, independent candidate Marian Harkin who received 6,972 first preference votes, Eamon Scanlon (FF) on 6,246, Senator Frank Feighan on 5,338 and Thomas Walsh on 4,760.

It is expected that Marian Harkin will be the most 'transfer friendly' and she is likely to take the second seat.

The remaining two seats will depend very much on how transfers are directed, with MacSharry and Scanlon by no means sure of being elected.