Donegal Aontú candidate happy with national performance

Donegal Aontú candidate Mary T Sweeney polled 2,382 first preferences and said she would have liked her vote to have been higher.

The Letterkenny-based candidate said Donegal voters had shown support to three candidates who were standing on a pro-life ticket in herself, John O’Donnell and Niall McConnell.

“When I can stand up and defend life I am happy,” she said.

“The reality is there is a stronger pro-life vote out there. It may not all have come to me but the reality is it was out there.

"We have over 2% of the national vote, so we have funding. We have fought four elections in one year. To have done what we have done in one year I think is a tremendous achievement with no State funding.”