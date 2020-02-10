GE2020 - A third candidate is eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
Aontú's Anne McCloskey has been eliminated in the third count in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.
Her 424 votes will now be distributed among the remaining 15 candidates.
Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny topped the poll and was elected on the first count.
Marian Harkin (Ind) is in a strong position to take the second seat. She is on 7,481 votes at present and is expected to be the most 'transfer friendly' candidate.
Marc MacSharry (FF) is still looking strong on 7,191 votes, while his party colleague Eamon Scanlon has 6,357.
Fine Gael's Frank Fieghan and Thomas Walsh have 5,464 and 4,811 respectively.
The fourth count result is expected shortly.
