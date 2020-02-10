GE2020 - Former Junior Minister eliminated in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

The seventh count in the Sligo Park Hotel sees Independent candidate John Perry eliminated.

His 1,464 votes are being distributed in the eighth count.

Transer of eliminated Labour candidate Ness Cosgrove's votes did little to change the order, with Marian Harkin (Ind) still ahead on 7,941 votes. Marc MacSharry is on 7,483; Eamon Scanlon is on 6,461; Frank Fieghan has 5,637 votes and Thomas Walsh has 4,916.

Fianna Fáil's Shane Ellis has made some gain and now has 3,006 votes while Declan Bree (Ind) has 2,886 and Gino O'Boyle is on 2,626.

Green Party candidate Bláithín Gallagher is now on 2,403; Sean Wynne (Ind) is on 1,836; and James Conway (Ind) has 1,655.

Martin Kenny (SF) is the only candidate to have been elected, reaching 15,035 on the first count.

The eliminated candidates are John Perry (Ind), Nessa Cosgrove (Labour) Bernie O'Hara (Ind) Paul McWeeney (NP), Anne McCloskey (Aontú), Oisin O'Dwyer (Renua) and Mary O'Donnell (Ind).