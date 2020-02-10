GE2020 - Wynne loses out in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Contact
Independent candidate Sean Wynne has been eliminated in the ninth count in the Sligo Leitrim constituency that includes south Donegal.
His 1,985 votes will be distributed in the tenth count.
Marian Harkin (Ind) is still the front runner for the second seat. She has 8,502 votes, having picked up 367 transfers from eliminated candidate James Conway.
Marc MacSharry (FF) took 131 transfers, bringing him to 7,733. Eamon Scanlon (FF) recieved 327 transfers to bring his total so far to 7,186.
Fine Gael's Frank Feighan and Thomas Walsh are on 5,823 and 5,342 respectively.
The tenth count is underway.
