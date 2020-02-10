GE2020 - Green party candidate eliminated at tenth count in south Donegal Sligo Leitrim

Green Party candidate Bláithín Gallagher has been eliminated after the tenth count in the Sligo Leitrim constituency which includes south Donegal.

There 2,575 votes are now being distributed.

With eight candidates left in the running, Marian Harkin (Ind) still looks certain to take the second seat.

Marian Harkin (Ind) 8,962

Marc MacSharry (FF) 7,917

Eamon Scanlon (FF) 7,285

Frank Feighan (FG) 6,065

Thomas Walsh (FG) 5,412

Shane Ellis (FF) 3,328

Declan Bree (Ind) 3,216

Gino O'Boyle (ind) 2,976