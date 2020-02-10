One Fianna Fáil TD looks set to lose seat on final count in Donegal

Contact
Pat 'the Cope' Gallagher and party colleague Charlie McConalogue are in a fight for the last seat in Donegal
The last seat in Donegal looks to be a fight between the two outgoing Fianna Fáil TDs.
Independent John O’Donnell’s 7,106 votes are being distributed at the count in Letterkenny with only 774 votes separating four outgoing TDs: Joe McHugh (FG), Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher (FF), Charlie McConalogue (FF) and Thomas Pringle (Ind).
After the transfer of votes from his running mate Martin Harley, outgoing education minister Joe McHugh is in the lead with 10,920.
It now looks like one of the two Fianna Fáil TDs could lose out.
Thomas Pringle, who was almost 2,000 votes behind in sixth place on first preferences, has been propelled into what looks like safety on 10,755
McConalogue, who has looked vulnerable since yesterday, is on 10,270 with Gallagher behind him on 10,146.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.