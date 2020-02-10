One Fianna Fáil TD looks set to lose seat on final count in Donegal

The last seat in Donegal looks to be a fight between the two outgoing Fianna Fáil TDs.

Independent John O’Donnell’s 7,106 votes are being distributed at the count in Letterkenny with only 774 votes separating four outgoing TDs: Joe McHugh (FG), Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher (FF), Charlie McConalogue (FF) and Thomas Pringle (Ind).

After the transfer of votes from his running mate Martin Harley, outgoing education minister Joe McHugh is in the lead with 10,920.

It now looks like one of the two Fianna Fáil TDs could lose out.

Thomas Pringle, who was almost 2,000 votes behind in sixth place on first preferences, has been propelled into what looks like safety on 10,755

McConalogue, who has looked vulnerable since yesterday, is on 10,270 with Gallagher behind him on 10,146.