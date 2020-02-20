Donegal TDs take their place in the 33rd Dáil as tentative talks continue on forming government

Contact
Donegal TDs will take their place in the 33rd Dáil this morning as efforts continue to form a government in the aftermath of election 2020.
The job of Ceann Comhairle will be assigned later with both Sean Ó Fearghail and Denis Naughten hoping to secure the position.
There will be several votes in the chamber later to try to elect a Taoiseach with the first sitting of the House since the general election.
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan are all expected to put their names forward. However, it is envisaged that none will reach the required 80 Dáil votes to succeed.
Following today's meeting the Dáil will adjourn for almost a fortnight.
