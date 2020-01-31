Morning queues for tickets for the Housemartins- Beautiful South stars for the Balor gig this April

People have lined up outside the Balor Arts Centre in Ballybofey this morning to ensure that they clinch a ticket for what is tipped to be the biggest gig in Donegal this year.

The tickets for the gig are not due to go on sale until 10am, this morning, Friday.

However, people were standing waiting for the ticket office to open before 9am this morning.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South fame will play Ballybofey as part of a 5 date Irish tour in April.

As frontman of The Housemartins Paul Heaton was the voice of some of the 80s biggest hits such as Happy Hour and Caravan of Love.

He then formed The Beautiful South (also featuring Jacqui Abbott) and enjoyed continued success with unforgettable tunes like A Little Time, Song For Whoever and Don’t Marry Her.

Disbanded

The Beautiful South disbanded in 2007 but Heaton and fellow Beautiful South vocalist Jacqui Abbott have continued to collaborate, releasing three albums together – 2014’s What Have We Become, Wisdom Laughter and Lies in 2015 and Crooked Calypso (2017).

They tour Ireland this April to mark the release of their fourth album – Manchester Calling on March 6.

This Balor gig is one of only five Irish dates. The other four are in much larger capacity venues - Leisureland Galway, the 3Arena Dublin, Ulster Hall Belfast and INEC Killarney - so if you like your superstars up close and personal this is the gig for you.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott play the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey on Tuesday April 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are €39 and go on sale this morning, Friday, January 31, from the Balor Box Office on (074) 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com

This is certainly a major coup for the Balor team and manager Conor Malone and an indication that major acts are now willing to visit the provincial venues to play their wares.

Tickets are expected to move fast and with stars of this calibre it's likely they'll be snapped up soon.

One can only hope this is the start of a long line of top notch acts heading to Donegal and top class venues like the Balor.