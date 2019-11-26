Donegal woman helping to end the cycle of violence and poverty in Uganda

There are some things that many of us in the developed world take for granted, such as free, accessible education and being able to live in relative safety.

However, as a Donegal woman who has been a missionary in Uganda for more than 50 years knows all too well, these basic rights are in fact privileges that are denied to many in the developing world.

Laghey native Mary Moran is part of an organisation which aims to educate children whose families cannot meet the prohibitive costs imposed by the state. She is also working hard to change the ingrained culture of domestic and school-based violence, doing so village by village and through innovative teacher education programmes.

Ms Moran is currently in Ireland, garnering support for her work in Uganda. Her ongoing mission is to end the cycle of violence and help children rise out of extreme poverty through the tool of education.

Indeed, systematic violence at home and in school coupled with the resulting trauma is a huge inhibitor to learning.

“The Ugandan men and women still believe that you cannot bring up children without beating them,” said Ms Moran.

“A lot of the children are just surviving because they are beaten at home and beaten in school. They have to carry water, look for firewood, so they are being beaten for playing. They just get beaten so much.

“Children get beaten for not paying attention at school but they are not trained how to pay attention. So we teach that in school to the teachers.”

This crucial teacher training is part of a major project on which Ms Moran and her team are working. The programme is based on findings from early childhood studies at Harvard University which show what happens in the brains of children who have been abandoned, neglected or abused.

Over 20 days, groups of teachers are given questions to discuss.

Ms Moran said: “Questions are very carefully planned to take them back into their own experiences.

“They might defend beating until they go back into their own lives and memories and remember the times they were shamed or humiliated by uncles, parents or teachers and how they avoid these people even to this day.”

The programme then looks at the impact of trauma on a child’s ability to learn. It finishes by considering the benefits of child-centred learning.

This is a hugely transformative experience for the teachers who are themselves victims of this cultural cycle of violence.

They, in turn, become counsellors and can train parents in moving away from violence.

Another aspect of the work of Ms Moran is going into villages to work with local people. The villagers are facilitated in exploring how being victims of violence made them feel. That helps them to realise that their own violence impacts on others in the same way.

Education

Providing education is a huge part of the organisation’s work and with help from volunteers from Donegal and Armagh, it was able to build a school.

As well as teaching local children, St Francis Educational Centre has a tailoring school. Education in Uganda is very expensive. The tailoring school teaches a trade for which the government provides certification. This costs much less than a standard education and gives students skills and qualifications from which they can find work.

While much of the funding to run the various programmes comes from a German organisation, there is a requirement for a significant local contribution to be raised.

Ms Moran has been in Donegal for the last three months, fundraising in the Diocese of Raphoe with the support of Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ. She is pleased with the support she has received. But she is now due to return to Uganda and did not get to visit every parish.

“This is my last appeal for support before I go back,” she said.

Money raised through child sponsorship and donations will help children receive an education, support students in tailoring school and train more counsellors through the organisation’s Counsellor Training Institute.

More information is available online at www.stfrancisuganda.org or by emailing Ms Moran on marycarmelmoran@konnexion.com.

She can also be contacted by phone on 074 9722783 and 085 1817756 until December 2 when she returns to Uganda.

Donations can be made via the AIB in Donegal town.

Name of Account: St. Francis Ugandan Family Helper Programme (Ireland) Ltd;

Account No: 22665000

Sort Code: 93 73 04

BIC: AIBKIE2D

IBAN: IE29AIBK93730422665000

The organisation is a registered charity in Ireland (No CHY18409). Therefore the charity can receive a tax rebate on donations over €300 with the donor's PPSN.