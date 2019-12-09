COLUMN: Forget about panic-buying and noise this Christmas

Good day Donegal and beyond! Isn’t it great to be alive.

I was up early this morning and I have to say the hills and the mountains are just beautiful.

The colours are so rich, browns, yellows and still some green. It still is nice and it's just over two weeks before Christmas. This is my first year with no Santa in the house. It has lost a little of its magic but I am also quite relieved.

No panic buying and worrying when such a thing is coming but I know this is an awful time for many of you that have lost a loved one or if there is not a lot of money in your pocket.

One of my good friends sent me a poem yesterday and I would like to share it with you.



DECEMBER

Take it slow this month. Don't get caught up in all the noise.

Savour your last moments of this year's trip around the sun.

Remember how brave you have been.

Open your beautiful eyes to the good energy all around you.

Acknowledge how far you have come.

Let your heart soften, let your lungs exhale.

You have achieved something beautiful this year, Another Year.

Hug close those that make your eyes sparkle when you think of them.

Live the magic Darling, dont just believe in it.

By S.C Laurie/Butterflies and Pebbles

I loved this. It reminded me that a lot of what we fear is just noise and this time of the year there is always someone less fortunate than you so reach out, if you can.



