MEEHAN'S MUSES: Too many families will struggle this Christmas

This Christmas morning almost 4,000 children in our country will wake up homeless, living in temporary accommodation.

They will not have the normal anticipation and excitement that is the magic of Christmas morning. They won’t be running excitedly from their comfy bedrooms to a large Christmas tree surrounded by all sorts of presents.

They will not be able to drive their parents ‘mad happy’, running around in their pyjamas in a warm kitchen filled with the aroma of a roasting turkey and oozing festive cheer.

These children will not be afforded the pleasure of rolling about on a sitting room carpeted floor in front of a snug fireplace while playing with their dolls and toys that Santa brought during the night.

Because along with 6,000 adults they are part of the almost 10,000 homeless in this small country.

It is ridiculous that our government doesn’t want to have to field questions as to why these little boys and girls are living in cramped conditions in hotel rooms, boarding houses.

We are told that homelessness can be caused by structural factors like lack of affordable housing, unemployment, poverty, inadequate mental health services or personal factors like addictions, mental health issues, family breakdown. The current rise in family homelessness is driven primarily by structural factors.

Most of the homeless families have never experienced homelessness before.

With rising rents, their rent supplements fail to cover the weekly or monthly rents. They then fall into arrears and end up losing their home.

Focus Ireland say that the single largest cause of homelessness is now property taken out of the rental market by landlords reselling, or other factors. Imagine not having a say where you sleep?

Imagine not having cooking facilities?

In the 1990’s Ireland had a serious problem of children who were homeless on their own. Thankfully Focus Ireland played a key role in ending this situation and are striving to move at least one family out of homelessness every single day.

Our Housing Minister’s ‘Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing’ commits to providing 47,000 new social houses units by 2021. I wonder how that project is progressing. Were it not for the charity sector the crisis would be worse. Thanks is due to Focus Ireland, the Peter McVerry Trust, the Simon Community, Sister Stan, Brother Kevin Crowley of Dublin’s Capuchin Day Centre and local Irish St Vincent de Paul committees.

To the Irish, ‘home’ is a powerful word. It goes back to the days and further when the Irish were physically put out of their homes to end up sleeping in ditches and hedgerows. At its most basic, the word ‘home’ means a safe and secure place where you and your children can truly be yourselves.

The Christmas Truce

It was December 25, 1914 only five months into World War One. German, British and French soldiers already sick and tired of the senseless killing when they disobeyed their superiors and fraternised with the enemy.

Along two thirds of the Western front, this was a crime punishable by death in times of war. German troops held Christmas trees up out of the trenches with signs which read: “Merry Christmas - You no shoot, we no shoot”.

Thousands of troops streamed across a No-Man’s Land strewn with corpses. They sang Christmas carols, exchanged photographs of loved ones back home, shared rations, played football.

Soldiers embraced men they had been trying to kill a few short hours before. Generals on both sides declared this to be treasonous and subject to court martial. As a result this fraternisation movement had been eradicated by 1915.

Not many people had heard the ballad “Christmas in the Trenches” until thirty years ago when it was played on a small local USA radio show becoming the most requested recording during that Christmas period.

Christmas in Heaven. “What do they do? They all come to earth and spend it with you. So save them a place. One empty chair. You may not see them. But they are sat there.”

Have a good Happy and Holy Christmas.