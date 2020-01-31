Donegal women reveals her life changes following cancer diagnosis

An introduction would probably be the best way to start – so hello! I’m Sharon, and amongst many other things, I like to write.

I have written about all the weird and wonderful things I experienced while travelling. I write about the equally weird and wonderful, and sometimes soul destroying, things that happen in my life.

I seem to be gathering quite a collection of tales to tell. ‘Who are we without our stories’ was painted on a wall in Darjeeling, India where I did my yoga teacher training, and I photographed it.

My best friend got it made into a piece of artwork for me, which hangs in my study. It’s pretty apt I think.

I also write a lot of health-related stuff. As well as writing, I love to research, and that has turned out to be a very beneficial thing.

Six years ago, I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer at the age of 37. A little unexpected at the time, but in hindsight and with all I have since learned, not surprising at all.

The mistakes I’d been making! And many of them without knowing the potential dangers.

I chose not to have chemotherapy, radiation or hormone drugs following a mastectomy.

Instead, I began to read and write and coupled with an insane curiosity, which I’m hoping won’t get me killed, I’m navigating my way through the minefield that is health and wellbeing in the 21st century.

It’s such a shame that trying to be healthy isn’t a straight forward thing.

We are bombarded with such conflicting and often downright misleading information that it’s often hard to know what is best for us.

And nothing can be taken at face value, partly because what may be beneficial for one person might not be for another, but also because often it’s hard to establish who is behind the information given.

Also, we humans are still learning. A lot of what we thought we knew about the body and how it works is turning out to be inadequate.

Thankfully, scientists and researchers are making discoveries daily about the intricacies of the human body and mind so hopefully our health can get back on track rather than spiralling out of control as it has been doing in recent years.

After five years of research and experimenting on myself with the foods that I ate and the way I was living, and encouraged by a friend, who just wanted bullet point pieces of advice, I turned my findings into a beautiful little book, You Got This – Your Health in Your Hands. Many of these weekly ramblings will be elaborations on the pages of the book.

Oooh, I seem to have diverged. That will possibly happen a lot.

Right. Introduction. I’m an Inishowen girl born and raised. Went to Carndonagh Community School, like thousands of you.

Bizarrely I found myself in catering college in Portrush for three years where I worked on my social skills and not much else.

Went to Stirling University in Scotland for four years where I actually did actively engage in my studies and got a degree in

Human Resource Management and Psychology. In a strange twist of fate I ended up at NUI Galway where I completed a Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

I have been a secondary school teacher since then and have loved it – mostly. I am a qualified yoga and meditation teacher.

I am currently on a career break to help as many people as I can to be well.

You can find me on Facebook: yougotthishealththing or email me at yougotthishealththing@gmail.com.

Best wishes,

Sharon