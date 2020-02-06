Donegal hairdresser tells you all you need to know about getting a fringe

Today I'm going to talk about your fringe. Recently I have noticed that many of my clients are all itching to have a fringe.

In some cases this is a lovely idea and can be executed quite easily. But in a lot of cases it is a definite no-no. It depends on a few factors which I will list here:



1. Is your hairline bullslick free? (I bet you’ve never been asked that before!).

2. Is your forehead too short?

3. Is your parting very definite, therefore leaving a split in your fringe?

Other things you have to take into account are the type of fringe you would like and why you want one.

I personally love cutting fringes - it can totally change your hairstyle.

If you have had one before that is usually a good guide. Here is one way to check:

Take a comb or a tail comb and make your parting as normal. Go back from your forehead no more than 1 cm.

Make a clean line going parallel with your forehead, comb with no tension, look for any gaps, look to see which way the hair is moving.

Do not attempt to cut. You are very welcome to drop in and ask about a fringe or just to have a fringe cut .. without having the rest cut.

I myself let my fringe grow last year, some days I love it and some days I hate it. I am very tempted to cut it back up to a short fringe but I will wait until the days are brighter and I’m having a very bad fringe day.

For any hair advise please call Arroo Hair Salon on 0719843777 or you can send us photos of your hair on Facebook. We can take it from there.