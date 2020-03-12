Contact

Confirmations across Donegal will not take place until further notice and people are not physically obliged to attend Mass

Statement outlines that everyone is entitled to a 'dignified funeral'

Weddings can go ahead as long as those in attendance doesn't exceed 100 people

Weddings can go ahead as long as those in attendance doesn't exceed 100 people

Reporter:

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

A recent statement issued on behalf of the Irish Episcopal Conference states that Confirmations are postponed until further notice.

Further advice of the Irish Bishops in response to the coronavirus is that people care for one another during the Corona pandemic. 

Church weddings and baptisms may be celebrated on condition that the attendance in church does not exceed 100 people, according to the statement.

In the current emergency situation, people are not obligated to physically attend Sunday Mass.  People can participate in Mass via local radio and online.  It may be possible for some parishes to facilitate attendance at Mass while still observing the health authority’s limit of 100 people.

 

Funerals 

The statement outlines that every Catholic is entitled to a dignified Christian burial and  attendance at funeral services and Masses should be limited to close relatives and must not exceed 100 attendees within the church building.

It is likely that these restrictions will continue for some time after that, and instructions regarding the celebration of Holy Week will be issued in due course.

 

Churches should remain open for prayer each day. 

