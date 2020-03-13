Cancellations take place across county Donegal due to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus

A host of events have been cancelled and postponed across the county due to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus.

Indoor gatherings of over 100 people and outdoor gatherings of over 500 people have also been cancelled until March 29.

The Catholic Church has suspended the obligation to be physically present at Mass on Sundays and Holy Days, including St. Patrick's day. All confirmations have been cancelled across the county.

Read also: Confirmations across Donegal will not take place until further notice and people are not physically obliged to attend Mass

Schools and colleges are closed until March 29 - teaching will be done remotely where possible.

Bingo

One of Donegal's most popular weekly bingo events has been cancelled as a result of coronavirus. The committee of the St John Bosco Club has advised that the bingo in the hall will be cancelled until further notice.

Read also: One of Donegal's most popular weekly bingo events is cancelled due to Covid-19

Driving tests

Those who were concerned that their driving licence date was fast approaching can relax as all driving tests have been suspended across the county until further notice.

Based on advice @RSAIreland are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday 13 March 2020. Full details here https://t.co/ooYxio4Mth pic.twitter.com/f8xp8ICf73 March 13, 2020

Read also: RSA suspends driving test service until end of March

Musical events were cancelled across the county. The All-Ireland organisation, Comhaltas Ceoltoirí na hÉireann cancelled all events in Donegal.

Read also: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann cancels all classes in response to the coronavirus crisis

The Derry Jazz festival has left many jazz fans disappointed across the county as was in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair, see below.

Read also: Donegal jazz fans disappointed as Derry Jazz Festival cancelled

A jazz event was cancelled at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair amidst other events.

Read also: Events cancelled at Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair

Other events

Read also:Tree week events cancelled in Donegal and elsewhere because of Covid-19

The Courts Service is introducing measures in response to the coronavirus outbtreak which will scale back the number and size of court hearings. See the following link for further information on all types of court sittings.

Read also: Court service announces changes due to coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak

Sports

The popular Strabane-Lifford half marathon is another coronavirus casualty as Derry and Strabane District Council has cancelled the popular cross-border race. The decision to cancel the race follows Derry and Strabane District Council decision to close all Council owned buildings to the public from 6pm today, Friday 13 March, for an initial two-week period.

Following a directive from Croke Park, Donegal GAA suspended all activity at club level until March 29 as efforts to address coronavirus concerns are stepped up. This is to include all games: challenge matches, tournaments, training (including gym) and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

Inishowen events cancelled

Clonmany Community Centre has closed its doors for the next two weeks. Buncrana Community Centre has postponed a number of its classes and has cancelled its Easter camp.

Find a comprehensive list is here

Finn Harps

The FAI cancelled all football fixtures under its jurisdiction until the end of this month in light of the growing threat posed by the Covid-19 outbreak. It means the League of Ireland has been suspended until after March 29.

Finn Harps were due to play Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday night and Shelbourne in Ballybofey on Monday. Both matches have now been called off.

Read also: Donegal's Cara 10 mile challenge postponed

Please inform the Donegallive team of any other changes or cancellations as a result of the ongoing situation - you can contact the team through our social media platforms - Facebook, Donegallive, Donegal Post, Inish Times and the Donegal Democrat - news@donegaldemocrat.com and at our respective Twitter accounts.