Donegal mother says that you must act responsibly and keep your distance even if you have just won a million euro

A Donegal family has described their €1 million Lotto win as a surreal experience after they picked up their massive prize at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin city centre.

The lucky family who wish to remain anonymous described their win as ‘truly life-changing’ but have kept their feet firmly on the ground since they found out about their win last week due to the developments in the Covid-19 situation.

The delighted mother of the winning group said: “It really is a strange feeling. We’ve just become millionaires overnight and every fibre of your body wants to jump around and celebrate with your entire family but with the current virus outbreak, we have been incredibly sensible and kept our distance from everybody and just celebrated by text and WhatsApp.

"You always have this idea of how you will celebrate when you win the Lotto but I think there is a huge responsibility on everybody in the country to keep your distance no matter what the circumstance, even if you win the Lotto.”

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Kavanagh’s Supervalu in the centre of the town and the National Lottery has also confirmed that the lucky ticket holder has already been in touch with Lotto HQ to make arrangements to collect their prize.

The Donegal family have admitted that it will be some time before they put plans into place for their €1 million wind-fall due to COVID-19 but they intend to share their prize with extended family after they pay off their mortgage: “We are a very normal family so it truly won’t change us. Family is so important to us and they have always been there for us so once we pay off our own mortgage, we’ll be dividing a large chunk of it up between them all. We’re also looking forward to celebrating properly when the time is right and its safe to do so , we will gather all of the family to mark out Lotto win officially,” added the lucky Donegal woman.

National Lottery advice for prize winners

The National Lottery spokesperson advised that winners can still claim their prizes despite some operational and procedural changes made in light of recent government and HSE recommendations related to COVID-19: “Our priority is always the safety of our employees and our players and given recent developments, our staff have been instructed to work remotely where possible, with a limited team on-site to facilitate draws and prize claims.”

“The necessary preparations have been put in place so that all draw activity will take place as scheduled, with Lotto, EuroMillions and Daily Million draws being conducted as normal. As per our usual claims process, prizes up to and including €100 may be claimed at any National Lottery agent store across the country. Agents may pay higher prizes (up to and including €2,500) at their discretion. An Post Prize Claim Centres guarantee payment of prizes less than €15,000.”

“All National Lottery prizes over €15,000 must be claimed at National Lottery HQ on Abbey Street in Dublin city centre. In light of the current circumstances, we are encouraging all of our lucky winners who have won prizes exceeding €15,000 to arrange an appointment by contacting our claims team by calling 1800 666 222 or 01 836 4444.”

The National Lottery customer service team will continue to operate as normal and they can be contacted on 1890 244 344 or by emailing customer.support@lottery.ie.