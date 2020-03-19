Surreal St Patrick's Day in Ireland's most northerly community



“It is different times,” reflected Hugh Farren, owner of Ireland's most northerly pub, Farren's Bar in Malin Head.



“Surreal,” his description of St Patrick's Day 2020.



With Malin Head in lockdown, as a result of the Government's coronavirus pandemic guidelines, Hugh told Inish Times this year's national holiday had a “completely different feel.”



“Normally,” he said, “we would be looking forward to a big, busy day in the bar on St Patrick's Day and I would be worried that we might not have enough staff.



“Today the bar is closed, the first St Patrick's Day ever, and I do not know what to do with myself. Malin Head itself is very quiet this morning. There is no traffic.



“I think the penny has dropped and everyone in the community has realised we have to take the coronavirus threat very seriously. This is evident from the fact that on St Patrick's Day, above all days, people are lying low so that we can all get through this with as few fatalities as possible.



“Hopefully, if we all take the advice of the health professionals over the next few weeks, they will be in the best position to deal with anyone who comes down with covid-19. Everyone in Malin Head is concerned for their older neighbours, our parents,” said Hugh.



Hugh Farren took the decision to close Farren's before the government guidelines were issued.



He said: “It was just proving too difficult to implement the official social distancing guidelines in the bar setting.



“Thinking about the health of my staff and their families, as well as myself and my family, I decided on Saturday night to close down.



“It was not easy to lay off staff who I now might not see for weeks. We are keeping in touch on social media and I know, when this coronavirus situation is over, we will be happy we took the right decision. I think the Malin Head Community is happy we took the decision to close.



“We are living in different times,” said Hugh contemplatively.



Characteristically upbeat Ali Farren, who manages the coronavirus closed Malin Head Community Centre, said the community was “trying to remain positive” in the circumstances.



He added: “We are very, very lucky to live in a rural area. We are able to get out for walks now the weather is improving. Malin Head is a beautiful place for a walk to blow away the cobwebs. You could walk for miles and not meet anyone.



“I think there is a certain degree of fear in the community about what might be coming down the line in terms of coronavirus.



“We are all very conscious too about the people who have been put out of work as a result of businesses shutting down. A neighbour was telling me the Intreo [benefits agency] website had crashed due to the number of people accessing it for advice. Apparently there are more than 50,000 bar staff alone out of work as a result of the pub closure.



“The main thing over the next few weeks is to act collectively to protect the most vulnerable in our community and that is exactly what we in Malin Head are doing,” said Ali Farren.