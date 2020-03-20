Mangan tours suspend their Letterkenny Bus Service but lift hearts with their heartwarming offer of making 'special arrangements' for hospital staff who need to get to work

Management of Mangan tours has today announced that their Letterkenny Bus Service is to be suspended from 7pm this evening, Friday.

Those at the award winning company said that it was a difficult decision to make but after careful consideration, they felt it was the right decision to take in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Those at the coach company would often transport front-line medical staff to and from their work at Letterkenny University Hospital and with this in mind, they have extended a helping hand to hospital staff who need to get to work.

A post on their social media reads: "If any of our passengers are hospital/medical/front-line staff or if there are any elderly passengers who need essential transport please let us know and we will make special arrangements to help."

Management at the company will be reviewing this decision regularly over the coming weeks and will be up and running again once it is safe to do so.