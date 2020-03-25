Contact

An Post have added additional services to their postal system in Donegal for vulnerable people in society

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Postmen and women across Ireland will now go above and beyond when delivering your post.

They will now ring doorbells and check on elderly and vulnerable people across the country during the national crisis.

Postmen and women will take messages and connect to local shops and pharmacies for those who are vulnerable, high risk, and elderly. 

In addition to delivering the post, postmen and women will now also collect letters and parcels from the older and more vulnerable in the community. An Post will also deliver the newspaper and will focus first and foremost on the older and vulnerable of our community. There will be no charge for this service.

A notable proportion of this incentive is scheduled to begin today March 25. Newspaper deliveries will not begin until next week. An Post have already delivered 2 million free postcards across the country, with another 3 million to come and we would like everyone to send their loved ones a special message in these challenging times.

Many people are isolated and cut off from other people during this time. Therefore An Post are urging people to stay in contact with each other and the wider world. 

Postmen and women will now not just deliver the post, they will ring the bell to check in on older and vulnerable people living our communities, being a practical & TRUSTED point of connection with our most vulnerable people. @Postvox #Covid19Ireland

— MerrionStreet.ie (@merrionstreet) March 25, 2020

