Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal chef takes to social media to help prevent waste as more people cook their own meals at home

John makes cooking look simple and easy and uses simple produce we all have in our cupboards

Donegal chef takes to social media to help prevent waste as more people cook their own meals at home

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The head chef of the Lakehouse Hotel in Narin, Portnoo has started his own initiative 'Zero Waste Hero Taste' where he shows the public just how easy it is to create a great meal with what you have in your cupboards and fridge at home. 

Executive chef John Conmy decided to try and help the public with simple cooking instructions and dishes for the family during these tough times with Covid-19.

A former Irish Chef of the year with decades of experience in the business, John hopes to prove to the public that they can make great dishes with what they have already bought. 

He said: "These dishes that are easy to follow can be made to your own tastes and will surely go a long way to help people save money during these uncertain times. It's a great way to try out new ideas and its a great fun if you can get the kids involved."

His latest edition, is how to make your own chicken burgers and John shows us how easy it is to make these. He uses ingredients that everyone will have in the kitchen and brings us through the process step by step. 

There has been a really great reaction to John's online cooking with people giving great feedback. People have sent in photos of their cooking after having followed John's instructions. So, when you are stuck about what to cook for dinner tonight - have a look at John's Facebook page and be inspired. 

Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ ZeroWasteHeroTaste/ for daily updates

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie