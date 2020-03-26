Donegal chef takes to social media to help prevent waste as more people cook their own meals at home

The head chef of the Lakehouse Hotel in Narin, Portnoo has started his own initiative 'Zero Waste Hero Taste' where he shows the public just how easy it is to create a great meal with what you have in your cupboards and fridge at home.

Executive chef John Conmy decided to try and help the public with simple cooking instructions and dishes for the family during these tough times with Covid-19.

A former Irish Chef of the year with decades of experience in the business, John hopes to prove to the public that they can make great dishes with what they have already bought.

He said: "These dishes that are easy to follow can be made to your own tastes and will surely go a long way to help people save money during these uncertain times. It's a great way to try out new ideas and its a great fun if you can get the kids involved."

His latest edition, is how to make your own chicken burgers and John shows us how easy it is to make these. He uses ingredients that everyone will have in the kitchen and brings us through the process step by step.

There has been a really great reaction to John's online cooking with people giving great feedback. People have sent in photos of their cooking after having followed John's instructions. So, when you are stuck about what to cook for dinner tonight - have a look at John's Facebook page and be inspired.

