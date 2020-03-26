People across Donegal are due to get a free booklet delivered to them by An Post which will help them understand how best to deal with Covid-19

Contact
A new 16-page booklet on Covid-19 will be delivered by An Post workers to homes across the county.
The new brochure was launched in a bid to provide the people of the country with facts in relation to the coronavirus.
The free booklet contains information from giving you a guide on the symtons of Covid-19, what to do if you think you have them.
The book also outlines how to best protect you and your family from the coronavirus.
The booklet also provides you with information on how to best self-isolate and what the government is doing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he hoped that the booklet would help provide people with accurate information which is very important at this time.
He said that the booklet, which everyone is encouraged to read, contains information from the government, from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and control. He said that the new book which is due to arrive - ‘cuts through the confusion.’
It is certain tha tthe book will help clarify questions for people.
