Two new Covid-19 centres open in Donegal today as figures begin to increase

Contact
Two new Covid-19 test centres have opened in Donegal as steps to combat the crisis is geared up.
One of the test centres is located at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon and the other is located at O'Donnell Park, the home of St. Eunan’s GAA club, in Letterkenny.
It is hoped the facilities will complement the other test centre at Letterkenny St. Conal’s Hospital which was set up last week, and will continue in the interim.
All those being tested at the test centres must have a GP referral and an appointment.
Patients will now have to display two major symptoms to come within the priority group for testing for the virus. These include a fever and either cough or shortness of breath.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.