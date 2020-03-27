Two new Covid-19 centres open in Donegal today as figures begin to increase

Two new Covid-19 test centres have opened in Donegal as steps to combat the crisis is geared up.

One of the test centres is located at the Lakeside Centre in Ballyshannon and the other is located at O'Donnell Park, the home of St. Eunan’s GAA club, in Letterkenny.

It is hoped the facilities will complement the other test centre at Letterkenny St. Conal’s Hospital which was set up last week, and will continue in the interim.

All those being tested at the test centres must have a GP referral and an appointment.

Patients will now have to display two major symptoms to come within the priority group for testing for the virus. These include a fever and either cough or shortness of breath.