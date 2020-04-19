OPINION: We're learning to embrace technology like never before

Advances in communication technology have never been more appreciated than in the weeks since lockdown began.

In homes up and down the country, we are discovering the ease of access to Zoom, WhatsApp video conferencing, family chat groups and more. Then there is all the technology needed to work or study from home. And of course, there are gaming and other online hobby activities. I have seen my children carrying on their Foróige groups over Zoom, as well as their education through Google Classroom.

It has also played an important role in coordinating the community support efforts here in Donegal and up and down the country.

Not everyone is tech savvy, but there is sure to be at least one person in every family, friend group or organisation who can guide everybody else.

Tech-phobia is fast becoming a thing of the past. People who previously struggled to send a text message are now watching their favourite stars in concert on YouTube, discovering music streaming services and even borrowing books from their library.

Technology is also really bringing out the creative side in people as we all strive for that feeling of connection that this crisis has taken away. Clubs and sporting organisations are coming up with some great ways to reach out to their members and keep them motivated and engaged.

In recent days, one of my Donegal Dragons clubmates has invited us all to make a short video which includes a challenge that we all had to carry out. All the clips will then be compiled. This is the first time in far too long that we as a club have been working together on a common mission, which is what we do all the time when training or racing in dragon boats.

It’s a simple idea but it has been a lot of fun, has brought us all together while staying apart and given us a common goal. I can’t wait to see the results.