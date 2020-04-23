Born into lockdown - a Donegal mother shares her family's experience of life with a newborn baby

When Helen Boyle and Caolan Bonner discovered they were expecting their second child, little did they think that she would be born into such strange times.

The young Glenties couple had already experienced the joy of celebrating the arrival of a newborn baby with the love and support of family and friends. They certainly saw no reason for things not to be the same the second time round. But how different the world had become by the time baby Amber came along.

Helen Boyle has kindly shared her story, giving an insight into the precious but anxious first weeks at home with a newborn baby during lockdown.

“One month ago, I gave birth to my second daughter Amber on the very day the country seemed to shut down and schools closed,” she said. “It was bittersweet. I was full of anxiety, fear and joy. Visitors were banned in the hospital and due to social distancing none of my family could come to visit when we arrived home. This isn't what I pictured having my baby would look like.

“This was my second baby and the whole process was so different than when I had my other daughter. We were rushed out to go home to keep safe, no health visitors came, no routine GP checks and we couldn't even register her like we once took as a given.

“Instead of it being a celebration and inviting everyone to join in our bubble of newborn bliss, it was just our little family. There was no chaos of visitors arriving, no people lining up for a hold and cuddle or flashes of cameras to capture those early moments of life. This time it was just me and my other half to cherish her and keep her safe in our haven of home. It was just us and our two daughters - it was perfect.”

While the intimate time at home was cherished, the couple missed having their wider family there. They did their best to keep in contact and share the joy that little Amber was bringing to their lives.

Ms Boyle said: “Grandparents couldn't hold their grandchild and took comfort in receiving daily pictures in groups chats, video calling us and gazing at her through the window when they passed our house. They were so close but yet so far away from getting to hold her. A baby is raised by a village but where is my village now when I need it the most? The support I took for granted when I had my eldest daughter.”

The lack of daily routine also proved strange, but it too had its advantages.

“With the schools closed we had no early morning drop offs to leave our eldest to playschool,” said Ms Boyle. “There was no schedule, no panic cleaning for when visitors were arriving and our expectations were kept low.

“Our daughters have been able to bond without any interruptions all day every day. There's no pressure to go anywhere or get out of the house.

“We are just making the most of this strange situation and trying to enjoy every minute of this newborn bliss and adjusting to our new family of four.

“Better days are to come when our families are reunited at last.”