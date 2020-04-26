HAIR COLUMN: 'I seriously need to sort my hair out this week . . .'

Hello Donegal and beyond, its 36 days of quarantine in our house and I seriously need to sort my hair out.

Every morning I look at it and say to myself, I must go to the salon and do my hair. So between now and next Thursday I will have photographic evidence of some sort of a hairdo.

I read somewhere yesterday that they may let hairdressers back to work around May 10, with restrictions in place.

I have mixed feelings about that but I suppose they don’t know yet what’s happening and are just taking one day at a time. That’s all we can do.

Some of you will have used some box dye and I hope that’s gone alright for you.

I wish I could give you a quick fix solution but there aren’t many. What I can give you is a natural hair treatment that you can make from some ingredients in your kitchen.

One of my favourites is to use coconut oil on your scalp and then massage into your hair.

I usually leave it on overnight and shampoo out the next morning. You can use other oils Almond, Avocado or the likes, preferably organic. Another one is a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and egg white, one or two depending on the amount of hair you have.

Rub the mix into your hair, keep your hair covered for over a half an hour using plastic wrap or bag and shampoo like normal. This is for damaged dry hair.

Ripe avocado mixed with an egg is another good one for dry hair. It is rich in vitamins and fatty acids which will restore lustre to your hair.

Please do try these out and let me know how you get on. For any other advise, please PM me on Facebook or leave a message on 0719843777.