Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

OPINION: The sound of silence - and learning to embrace stillness

As I see it - a view of life in Donegal through the coronavirus crisis

Giant chestnut tree at Lough Eske, Donegal

Giant chestnut tree at Lough Eske, Donegal. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Isn’t it funny how we tune into the natural world when the fast pace of daily life is gone?

There are few cars on the road, less machinery at work and the general hustle and bustle of life has almost ground to a halt. Even if we are still busy at work, our other activities have stopped so we are not always running from one thing to the next. 

Some people struggle with the stillness and I can understand why, to a point. But personally, I love it.

I find it comforting, like a gentle blanket; and in that stillness, memories of a more innocent, quieter time come unbidden. Hearing birdsong from the treetops and bees at work among the flowers transports me to forts I built as a child,or trees I climbed to watch the world around me. There were quiet patches of woodland where bluebells signified a change from late spring to summer. On the roadside, hawthorn would gradually give way to fragrant honeysuckle; primroses to tiny but delicious wild strawberries.

It’s not that I had forgotten all of this, but it has been a long time since I felt so totally absorbed into the world around me, so aware of all these subtle changes that bring us gradually from one season to the next.

Some years back, I wrote a piece based on a theme of ‘senses’ that was being discussed in a writing group. My contribution was about closing your eyes and using your other senses in order to better see the world around you, and about how much clearer everything appears when you reopen them. I was reminded of this recently when a landscape artist gave the same advice in an episode of Countryfile. 

So if stillness doesn’t sit well with you, or you are struggling to find it amidst the sadness and anxiety of this Covid-19 pandemic, this is my suggestion. Find a quiet place and make yourself comfortable. Then simply close your eyes and listen.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie