READ THE REID: All we want to know is when are we getting out?

It’s not easy to garner hope and joy amidst all this depressing and despairing 24/7 newsfeed about coronavirus.

Currently, we are prisoners in our own homes and effectively living in a police state. The reports emanating from health authorities and governments aren’t uniform which causes confusion and even more despair for the people.

There’s little emphasis on the positive. We are not really concerned with the bombardment of technical terms and language such as asymptomatic, symptomatic, contact tracing, flattening the curve, immunosuppressed, presumptive positive case, or shelter-in-place.

Then there’s attack rate, antidotes, antibodies, cocooning, containment, mitigation, non-containment, reagents, WFH (working from home) and zoonosis.

This virus has certainly changed everything including common language. All we want to know is; when are we getting out??

The simple answer is “no time soon”. Health and government officials don’t know because everything is very uncertain.

Glimmer of hope

There was a glimmer of hope for GAA inter-county players last Sunday. Of course, this would have excluded GAA players from the ‘Six Counties’ who are apparently exempt from our coronavirus emergency laws here.

RTÉ said “A plan to allow inter-county GAA teams resume training at some point this summer is under consideration at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport… It would rely on the extensive testing of players, management and the backroom teams in each county. This could involve testing upwards of 2,000 people on a regular basis”.

How could any of this make sense? What about club teams; underage and adult? Why discriminate?

What about the rest of us? Could I walk 500 miles and walk 500 more if I was prioritised for testing?

What about those over-70s who just recently got the nod to go outside to exercise?

GAA President John Horan then rightly poured cold water on RTÉ’s piece on Monday citing that it was a “nothing story” and said that the club game would be up and running first when it was safe to do so. Thank you, Mr. Horan.

Incidentally, I was stopped exactly one mile from my house and 100 yards from my destination – the local supermarket.

“Where are you going and what’s the purpose of your visit”?

I was going for a tin of beans, half dozen eggs, a loaf of bread and toilet paper. It was an intimidating experience but I appreciate that the man in the uniform was doing his job.

Crazy time

This is definitely a crazy time when common sense has been thrown into the skip with the rest of my rubbish.

I’ve spent the last three weeks decluttering and I have cleaned and painted areas and things that were never meant to be painted or cleaned.

So, what are the positives in all of this madness? Well, there are approximately 167 births every day here in Ireland – gifts from our Creator that should be celebrated.

If you do contract the Chinese Coronavirus, your chance of survival is 98%. Instead of hugging trees, people are hugging their wives, husbands and partners.

The forced isolation has served as a reminder of how much our loved ones mean to us. And with this newfound importance of connection, families are coming together in ways like never before.

We also, in this time, realise how important friends and family are to us.

Pollution in the big cities and towns has certainly decreased which can only enhance the environment along with improved people’s health. And if you believe in global warming, you’re really on the flying pig’s back!

Houses and homes are undergoing those deep-cleans that is good for the homes and great for the mind. Charities have been one of the big winners during this pandemic. Communities too, which have been decimated in recent times, have shown great spirit this past number of weeks.

Our GAA clubs have taken the lead in many communities to help the under-privileged, the aged and the lonely. One cannot underestimate the value of our GAA clubs at any time and especially now.

This twilight zone of ground hog days is a great chance for our over-trained and exhausted inter-county players to take a break, recover, relax and smell the heather.

The GAA’s Competitions Control Committee can also sit back and put their feet up. There’s good news for fixtures committees too – no football, no fixtures and no hassle.

Serious questions

On a serious note though, I have some serious questions. Why does our Minister for Health Simon Harris never wear a mask? Did the 189 fruit pickers from Bulgaria that arrived on a flight here recently social-distance on the plane?

Why can I buy as much alcohol as I want but cannot get a haircut?

Why is nearly everything made in China including some viruses?

Why is Sweden’s Covid-19 cases similar to other European countries but they didn’t impose a lockdown?

Why are public beaches closed to the public? Why are garden centres forbidden to sell their flowers and plants to customers who most likely would benefit psychologically in this time of great stress?

Why do people cross to the other side of the road when I’m out walking my allotted 2 kilometres?

Why did the chicken cross the road?

Why have many women’s hair gone grey? Why did Simon Harris say, “Remember this is coronavirus Covid-19 - that means there have been 18 other coronaviruses and I don’t think they have actually successfully found a vaccine for any,”? Were there 18 viruses every year since the year 2000?

Yes, Mr. Harris apologised for his stupidity but as Minister for Health, he doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Stay safe, stay at home, keep your distance and keep the faith!