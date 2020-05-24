HAIR COLUMN: Headscarves at the ready as the countdown continues

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

At the moment we hairdressers have been given July 20 as our opening day. So the waiting game goes on.

In the meantime, everyday is different in Bundoran. We are so lucky to have the sea on our doorstep. It is so good. A walk around the coastline really clears your head like nothing else.

I was looking up videos on YouTube about growing potatoes in a tub. It is pretty unreal how much yield you get. Apparently, I am too late and you should use seed potatoes, but I have a few in the cupboard (Kerr’s Pink) that look pretty good.

Lots of chits (roots to the common woman), so I am going to fire on ahead. What have we got to lose?

I have a bucket of seaweed steeping. I will use the liquid as feed now and again. I also have comfrey growing and I’ve been told this is also something you steep for a couple of weeks and use as feed, but for flowers and fruit only. Fingers crossed.

Another thing I have been at is a bit of online shopping. There have been three birthdays in our house since March. I bought the husband a cordless drill for his birthday this year It still has not arrived.

I used one of those addresses you can register with An Post. It’s for websites that don't deliver to the Republic. I didn't realise how easy it is to register and that it is free, so I used my friend’s address.

She hadn't used it in a long time so we didn't know that An Post haven't used that address in 18 months, they have a new one.

This is where it's all got a bit complicated and very frustrating. It's not really anyone’s fault, only my own I suppose but I have not given up.

I have been on the phone for hours and writing emails, I am very optimistic that I will get my drill soon.

I wouldn't like this to put you off online shopping as it does have its place. Especially now.

The young lad’s new clothes came this morning and he is all smiles. I hope your week is going well and get out those head scarves or clips, just tuck the hair away. Until next week.

Arroo Hair Salon 07198 43777.